McDavid scored a hat trick on seven shots, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

McDavid contributed half of the Oilers' goals and added a secondary helper on a Darnell Nurse tally in the big win. This was McDavid's third hat trick of the year. He's on a surge lately with five goals and seven assists in his last four outings. For the year, the superstar is up to a league-leading 81 points (28 scores, 53 helpers), 167 shots on net, a plus-20 rating and 54 hits through 46 appearances.