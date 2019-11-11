Oilers' Connor McDavid: Hat trick on milestone night

McDavid recorded his fifth career hat trick in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

McDavid's first goal of the contest was his 400th NHL point, achieved in only 306 games. He didn't stop their, striking twice in the third period to propel the Oilers to a lopsided victory. The hatty gives McDavid 11 goals and 30 points in 19 games. He has 64 shots and 13 power-play points so far.