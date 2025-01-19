The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday that McDavid will have a hearing for cross-checking Vancouver's Conor Garland in Saturday's game.

McDavid received a match penalty at the 19:57 mark of the third period of Edmonton's 3-2 loss to the Canucks. He has amassed 20 goals, 65 points, 26 hits and 131 shots on net in 43 appearances this season. With McDavid likely to receive a suspension, Leon Draisaitl will probably get an increased role.