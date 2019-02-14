Oilers' Connor McDavid: Held in check by Penguins
McDavid recorded an assist in a 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
After Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring, the Penguins scored three unanswered. McDavid drew the primary assist on the German's goal, but that would be it for No. 97, as Pittsburgh would limit Edmonton's captain to a single point Wednesday evening. While it wasn't a good result for his team, McDavid is now up to 82 points in 2018-19 and well on his way to a third straight 100-point campaign.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Continues point streak•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Keeps streak alive•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pockets power-play goal•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets 30th goal of season•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Still has quickest wheels•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches two assists in home loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...