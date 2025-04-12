McDavid recorded four assists, four shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

McDavid has seven helpers over two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old earned two of his assists Friday on the power play. He's matched his jersey number in the points column with 97 (26 goals, 71 assists) across 65 appearances, and he's added 191 shots on net, 39 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-16 rating. The injury doesn't look to be bothering him, and with the Oilers missing a lot of other players, McDavid may have to suit up for all three remaining regular-season contests.