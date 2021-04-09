McDavid recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

McDavid finished the nine-game season series versus the Senators with four goals and 17 helpers. The superstar center is up to 69 points (23 goals, 46 assists), 26 power-play points, 151 shots, 48 hits and a plus-14 rating through 41 contests. McDavid and the Oilers head to Calgary for a game Saturday, but they are expected to be off for a week after postponements Monday and Wednesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Canucks' organization.