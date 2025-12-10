McDavid scored twice on six shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

McDavid struck 10 seconds into the third period to get the Oilers on the board, and he tied the contest with two seconds left in regulation time. He's racked up five goals and three assists over his last three outings, though he wasn't able to guide the Oilers to a third straight win. For the season, the superstar center is at 16 goals, 44 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-4 rating across 30 contests.