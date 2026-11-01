McDavid distributed a power-play assist and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

McDavid continues to make history to begin the 2026-27 campaign, as his record-breaking playmaking streak grew to 14 consecutive games with an assist to open a season. Overall, the 29-year-old superstar is up to 29 assists, 37 points, a plus-18 rating, 36 shots on net and 17 hits over 14 appearances this season. While the century mark is a given for him to reach before the end of the season, barring he stays healthy, McDavid's hot start has him on pace to challenge his career high of 153 points across 82 regular-season outings during the 2022-23 campaign. He's an elite fantasy option in all formats for the foreseeable future.