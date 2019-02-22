Oilers' Connor McDavid: Hit with two-game suspension
McDavid has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head on the Islanders' Nick Leddy.
McDavid will have to sit out Saturday's game against Anaheim as well as Monday's matchup with Nashville, but he'll be eligible to return Wednesday against the Maple Leafs. The superstar's hit on Leddy was undeniably dangerous, but it's still a bit surprising to see McDavid handed such a severe punishment, particularly when considering this is the first time he's been fined or suspended by the NHL.
