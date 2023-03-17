McDavid provided a goal and an assist in Edmonton's 4-1 victory over Dallas.

It was McDavid's third straight multi-point game, and this one pushed him up to 57 goals and 131 points through 69 games this season. The 26-year-old has a full 30-point lead over teammate Leon Draisaitl, who ranks second in the league's scoring race. McDavid is also the first player since 1995-96 to reach the 130-point milestone, and he's on pace to finish the campaign with 155 points.