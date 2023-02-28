McDavid netted two goals in Edmonton's 3-2 loss to Boston on Monday.

McDavid's second marker was his 50th of the season, making this the first time the 26-year-old has reached that goal-scoring milestone. He's been barreling towards it recently with eight goals -- along with five assists -- over his last four games. McDavid also has 115 points in 61 contests this season, which puts him on pace to finish with 154 points.