McDavid scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-1 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

McDavid got his 150th point on Saturday, the first time an NHL player has had that many in almost 30 years. The last player to hit that mark was Mario Lemieux, who had 160 for the Penguins in 1995-96. McDavid came into the match with 148 and picked up an assist on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal at 5:46 of the first. He then scored at 18:16 of the same frame and also scored in the third. McDavid joins Wayne Gretzky, who hit 150 nine times, Lemieux (four), and Steve Yzerman, Phil Esposito and Bernie Nicholls (all once).