Oilers' Connor McDavid: Hoping to be ready for camp
McDavid (knee) is expecting to be available for the start of training camp, telling reporters he's "working towards" being ready, ESPN.com reports.
McDavid has reportedly been skating over the summer, which is certainly a good sign. Even if the world-class center were to miss some preseason action, there doesn't appear to be any concern he won't be ready to go for Opening Night versus Vancouver on Oct. 2. As such, owners should still be taking the 22-year-old with the first overall pick in nearly every fantasy format and should count on getting a fourth straight 100-plus point campaign out of him.
