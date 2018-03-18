Oilers' Connor McDavid: Hot streak continues
McDavid scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over Florida.
McDavid has five points in his last two games and 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his last 10. He has catapulted himself up the NHL scoring chart into a tie with Evgeni Malkin for second overall (89 points). It's hard to believe McDavid just turned 21 in January.
