Oilers' Connor McDavid: Iffy against Winnipeg

McDavid (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg, Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 reports.

McDavid didn't practice Tuesday, but he was able to participate in an off-ice workout, giving him a chance to return to action against the Jets. The superstar pivot's status for Wednesday's contest likely won't be confirmed until the Oilers take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy owners should plan accordingly.