Oilers' Connor McDavid: Injury not considered serious

The Oilers don't believe McDavid's leg injury is serious, although they're still waiting for the results of an MRI, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

It was a scary sight Saturday night as McDavid was tripped up by Mark Giordano and crashed into the net. He remained down for a while but was eventually helped off before heading to the hospital. The preliminary news is favorable and should allow Oilers fans to breath again. but the results of his MRI will be the final verdict when it comes to a recovery timetable.