McDavid scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

McDavid picked off a pass and scored on a breakaway for the insurance goal in the third period. This was the third straight game in which the Oilers had a player reach 300 career goals, with McDavid achieving the feat in his 563rd game. The superstar center also has fifth point streak of at least 10 games this season, racking up seven tallies and 13 helpers since March 11. For the season, he's at 61 goals, 144 points (67 on the power play, seven shorthanded), 322 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-15 rating in 76 contests.