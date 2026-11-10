McDavid scored his 11th goal of the season in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

He was handed the game's opening goal on a silver platter, as Dylan Garand mishandled the puck behind his own net, and the goalie's pass attempt instead glanced off the side of the cage and went directly to McDavid as he came out of the corner. The point extended McDavid's season-opening point streak to 19 games, making him just the fourth player in NHL history to begin a campaign with a streak that long -- a club that includes Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Mats Sundin, as well as Dany Heatley. McDavid did see his NHL record 18-game assist streak to begin a season come to an end, however. He leads the league with 48 points, putting him on pace to become just the second player in history with a 200-point season, after Gretzky did it four times in the 1980s.