McDavid scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

He opened the scoring at 2:18 of the first when he banked the puck in off Anton Forsberg from below the goal line. He then picked up two special-teams assists, one shortie and the other with the man advantage. With the points, McDavid extended his point streak to 15 games and 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists). He joined Wayne Gretzky as the only NHLers to ever have multiple 15-game point streaks in multiple seasons. McDavid had a 17-game point streak from Nov. 26-Dec. 30 and also had a 15- and 17-game point streak last season. His 97 points (53 games) are 19 more than teammate Leon Draisaitl for the NHL scoring lead.