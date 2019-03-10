Oilers' Connor McDavid: Keeps momentum rolling

McDavid had two even-strength assists and four shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Toronto.

Trialing the whole way, the 22-year-old led a failed comeback attempt with two assists in the final two minutes. Dating back to Feb. 16, the Canadian has registered a point in eight straight games, and has 14 points in that span. McDavid is easily on pace for a third-straight 100 point season, and could top his career-high of 108 points this campaign.