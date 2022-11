McDavid scored a goal and drew an assist during a 4-3 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

McDavid remains on a scoring tear. Since being blanked against the Penguins on Oct. 24, the 25-year-old center has compiled 13 points (seven goals, six assists) during a four-game, multi-point scoring binge. McDavid opened the scoring Thursday by finishing Zach Hyman's pass during a 2-on-1 odd-man rush. With his NHL-leading 12th goal, McDavid added his 12th helper and four shots against the Devils.