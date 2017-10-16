Oilers' Connor McDavid: Keeps point per game pace
McDavid assisted on the lone Edmonton goal in a 6-1 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
In four games this season, McDavid has put up five points and 19 shots. He's providing everything you expect from last season's MVP.
