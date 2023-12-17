McDavid recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

McDavid reached the 30-assist mark for the season with his helper on Zach Hyman's second-period tally. The assist also extended McDavid's point streak to 12 games (seven tallies, 21 helpers). The superstar center's surge has him at 41 points, 80 shots on net, 39 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 26 contests overall.