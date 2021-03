McDavid notched a power-play assist and seven shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

McDavid extended his point streak to five games with the helper -- in that span, he has a remarkable three goals and nine assists. The 24-year-old superstar has 52 points (17 goals, 35 helpers), 119 shots on net and 22 power-play points in 30 games. McDavid put up a three-point effort versus the Flames to start his current streak, and he'll look to keep rolling against them Monday.