McDavid recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flyers.

McDavid's point streak extended to 14 games when he set up an Evander Kane tally in the second period. The 26-year-old McDavid has nine goals and 13 helpers during the streak, though he's settled for a single assist in three of his last four outings. The all-world center is up to 94 points (47 on the power play), 217 shots on net, 47 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 52 contests this season.