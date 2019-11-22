Oilers' Connor McDavid: Keeps streak alive with goal

McDavid scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

McDavid made a beautiful individual effort to score 38 seconds into the second period, but it would be the only goal in the game for the Oilers. The tally extended his point streak to nine games (10 goals, 11 assists). For the year, McDavid has 16 goals and 44 points in 24 contests, tied with teammate Leon Draisaitl for the league lead.