Oilers' Connor McDavid: Keeps streak alive

McDavid collected two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-2 loss against Chicago.

The 22-year-old phenom was able to run his point streak up to five games and counting Tuesday. Since the new year, McDavid has been one of the best fantasy assets, racking up 20 points in 14 games. With no signs of slowing down, the 2015 first-overall pick is heading for his third straight 100-point campaign barring injury.