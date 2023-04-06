McDavid logged an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

McDavid set up Zach Hyman on the empty-net tally, which was enough to keep the former's streak alive at 13 games. In that span, McDavid has eight goals and 16 helpers with a plus-9 rating. The superstar center is up to 62 tallies, 86 assists, 334 shots on net, 89 hits and a plus-18 rating through 79 contests overall. With the Oilers still jockeying for playoff positioning, it remains possible the 26-year-old could play in every game of the campaign for the fourth time in his career.