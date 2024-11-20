McDavid had two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

McDavid has six goals in his last six games (14 points), and he's up to 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 17 games this season. He always seems to step up against the Sens. McDavid has the highest career points/game (1.80) against Ottawa all-time. He's clearly kryptonite for the Sens.