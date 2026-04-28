Oilers' Connor McDavid: Labeled game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid was deemed a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with the Ducks due to an ankle injury, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
McDavid didn't take part in Tuesday's morning skate and has now been classified as day-to-day by head coach Kris Kloblauch. While it seems unlikely the world-class center would miss a playoff game unless absolutely necessary, fantasy managers will now need to monitor his status in the lead-up to Game 5. If McDavid were to be unavailable, Leon Draisaitl figures to anchor the top line for the Oilers.
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