Oilers' Connor McDavid: Leads offense in loss
McDavid scored two goals in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Sharks.
He potted the first and last goals of the afternoon, but in between in was all San Jose. McDavid is wrapping up a spectacular December, scoring eight goals and 22 points through 12 games, and the 21-year-old is well on his way to his third straight 100-point campaign.
