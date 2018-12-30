Oilers' Connor McDavid: Leads offense in loss

McDavid scored two goals in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Sharks.

He potted the first and last goals of the afternoon, but in between in was all San Jose. McDavid is wrapping up a spectacular December, scoring eight goals and 22 points through 12 games, and the 21-year-old is well on his way to his third straight 100-point campaign.

