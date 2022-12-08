McDavid posted two goals and two assists in Wednesday's 8-2 victory over the Coyotes.

McDavid picked up assists on power-play goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl before netting a pair himself in the third period. McDavid now has two four-point games in his last three contests while extending his point streak to seven games. He leads the NHL with 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) through 27 games.