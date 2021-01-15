McDavid netted a hat trick on nine shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

That's more like it. McDavid was held pointless in Wednesday's season opener, but he came back with a vengeance Thursday. It's the 13th four-point game of his already illustrious career. Fantasy managers don't necessarily expect this on a nightly basis, but it's well known the 24-year-old superstar can sometimes win a game all by himself. He'll turn his attention to the Canadiens on Saturday and Monday.