Oilers' Connor McDavid: Leads Oilers to win
McDavid scored two goals and added an assist in a 3-1 victory against the Coyotes on Wednesday.
The Oilers captain was involved in all of their goals and sealed the victory with an empty-netter. McDavid now has five straight games with multiple points. Since Nov. 13, McDavid has 13 goals and 28 points in 22 games. With 61 points, he's four behind Nikita Kucherov for the league lead.
