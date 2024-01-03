McDavid provided a goal and four assists in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

What's crazy is this isn't the first time McDavid has recorded five points in a single game this season -- he also did so on Nov. 26. The 26-year-old is on a six-game scoring streak in which he's contributed three goals and 12 points. McDavid's up to 14 markers and 53 points in 33 appearances this season, which puts him behind just Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov in the NHL's scoring race.