McDavid scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, doled out four hits and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

McDavid's tally saw him split Canadiens defensemen Jeff Petry and Joel Edmundson on a rush to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead. The 24-year-old McDavid also assisted on tallies by Ethan Bear and Jesse Puljujarvi in the Oilers' third-period tally. McDavid is up to 24 goals, 74 points, 157 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-16 rating through 44 appearances.