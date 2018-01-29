Play

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Leads Team Pacific to victory

McDavid collected four assists in Team Pacific's 5-2 victory over Team Central on Sunday.

McDavid led all skaters in the first game of the All Star tournament with four points but was held without a point in the second game. The speedy superstar could've had an even bigger impact in the tournament -- he had a breakaway chance in each game, getting denied by Pekka Rinne in the first contest and Andrei Vasilevskiy in the second. McDavid will return to score actual fantasy points on Feb.1.

