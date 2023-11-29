McDavid scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

McDavid once again led the charge, earning his third straight game with three-plus points. He also had a tally in the shootout help the Oilers secure the win. McDavid is up to 12 points across his last three games, and he's now at eight goals, 20 helpers, 55 shots on net, 24 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 19 outings overall.