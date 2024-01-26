McDavid scored twice on seven shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

McDavid struck on the power play early in the second period and added an empty-netter in the third. He also assisted on a Zach Hyman insurance goal. This was McDavid's first multi-point effort since Jan. 2 when he put up five points against the Flyers, and Thursday also marked his second two-goal game this season. The superstar is up to 19 tallies, 63 points, 139 shots, 58 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 42 appearances.