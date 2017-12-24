Oilers' Connor McDavid: Leaves game after blocking shot
McDavid blocked a shot with his foot Saturday and left the ice, unable to put any weight on his leg, reports CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.
He was up high and took the force of a near-100 mph slapper off his foot. It looked bad, but x-rays came back negative, reports Jason Gregor of TSN1260. He had already scored a goal and assisted on another prior to the injury.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Posts four-point night Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scoring streak at four games•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Returns to practice•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Missing from practice•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Ends five-game scoring skid•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Collects two assists Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...