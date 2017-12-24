McDavid blocked a shot with his foot Saturday and left the ice, unable to put any weight on his leg, reports CBC's Hockey Night in Canada.

He was up high and took the force of a near-100 mph slapper off his foot. It looked bad, but x-rays came back negative, reports Jason Gregor of TSN1260. He had already scored a goal and assisted on another prior to the injury.

