McDavid scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
McDavid tallied in the third period, but the Oilers were unable to build off of his goal. His marker Monday snapped just his third multi-game goal drought of the season. The 25-year-old superstar is up to 34 goals, 77 points, 162 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 42 contests.
