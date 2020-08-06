McDavid scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 3.
McDavid's tally with eight seconds left in the second period gave the Oilers their first, and ultimately only, lead of the game. The superstar center has been in fine form with five goals and two helpers in the series so far.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: First postseason hat trick•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Gets points but dominated by Toews•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Voted best forward by NHLPA•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Doesn't miss beat in return•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Ready to rock•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Iffy against Winnipeg•