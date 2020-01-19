Oilers' Connor McDavid: Lights lamp twice in win

McDavid scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Coyotes.

He found the back of the net twice in the second period, extending his current point streak to six games. McDavid powers into the All-Star break as the NHL's leading scorer with 76 points (27 goals, 49 assists) through 49 contests -- just one point ahead of teammate Leon Draisaitl.