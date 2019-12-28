Oilers' Connor McDavid: Lone bright spot in loss
McDavid scored a goal on three shots but went minus-2 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.
McDavid tipped in a Darnell Nurse shot attempt in the first period, cutting the Flames' lead to 2-1 at the time. It wasn't enough to change the result. The 22-year-old superstar has four points in his last three games and 63 points (22 markers, 41 helpers) through 41 contests this year. Defensively, McDavid's line has struggled lately -- he's posted a minus-10 rating despite producing 11 points in his last 10 outings.
