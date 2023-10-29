McDavid (upper body) participated in a full practice at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, but head coach Jay Woodcroft wouldn't commit to the 26-year-old being in the lineup for Sunday's Heritage Classic versus the Flames, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

McDavid looked good and participated in all drills during the practice, which suggests he may be on the probable side of day-to-day. Still, Woodcroft said a final decision will be made based on how McDavid feels Sunday, which makes this essentially a game-time decision. With four games on Sunday's schedule, fantasy managers in daily formats should have plenty of room to have him active.