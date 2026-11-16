McDavid scored an empty-net goal, dished out two assists, recorded a plus-3 rating, fired four shots on net and served two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

With his primary assist on Leon Draisaitl's power-play goal Sunday, McDavid tied Wayne Gretzky's record for being the fastest player to reach 40 assists in a single season, doing so in just 22 games. McDavid would go on to secure two more points Sunday, which helped him record his ninth performance of the season with three or more points. Overall, the 29-year-old superstar is up to 12 goals, 53 points, a plus-29 rating, 62 shots on net, 19 hits and 11 blocked shots across his 22-game point streak. If he can maintain a fraction of his current scoring pace, he'll have a shot to set a new career high in points if he can surpass the 153 he posted in the 2022-23 regular season.