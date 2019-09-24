Oilers' Connor McDavid: Making preseason debut

McDavid (knee) is expected to make his preseason debut Tuesday against Arizona, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

McDavid has been a full participant at practice for nearly two weeks, so it was really just a matter of time until he was cleared to join the lineup for an exhibition match. Fantasy owners can select the 22-year-old superstar at the top of drafts with full confidence that he'll be 100 percent healthy when the Oilers' regular-season schedule kicks off against Vancounver on Oct. 2.