McDavid posted an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

McDavid was initially credited with two assists, but his first one was given to Jesse Puljujarvi upon further review. It's still a decent game for McDavid, who is up to six points (three tallies, three helpers), 21 shots and six PIM through five contests. The 24-year-old superstar works his way onto the scoresheet more often than not as a top-five fantasy player.