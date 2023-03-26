McDavid recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

McDavid failed to record multiple points for the first time since March 9 in Boston. He's got a seven-game point streak going with six goals and nine helpers in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 139 points (63 on the power play), 316 shots on net, 80 hits and a plus-16 rating through 73 appearances.