McDavid notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

McDavid had the secondary helper on Leon Draisaitl's lone tally for the Oilers on Wednesday. Somewhat surprisingly, McDavid's been limited to three goals and an assist in six games since his last multi-point effort. He's too good to stay even partially quiet for long -- the all-world center has 61 points (26 on the power play), 162 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 43 appearances this season.